US Bancorp DE Has $5.83 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.