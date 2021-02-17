US Bancorp DE Has $6.52 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $391.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.96 and a 200-day moving average of $342.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

