US Bancorp DE Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Insiders have sold a total of 149,788 shares of company stock worth $18,355,652 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of -182.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

