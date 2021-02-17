US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Enphase Energy by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

