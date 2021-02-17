US Bancorp DE Purchases 18,967 Shares of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 39.45% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:GSP opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

