US Bancorp DE Purchases 26,597 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,844 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 585,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

