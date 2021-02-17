US Bancorp DE Purchases 786 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.25. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.