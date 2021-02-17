US Bancorp DE Purchases 933 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,715. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

