US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 3.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter.

IBMN stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

