US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $353.73 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.50. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

