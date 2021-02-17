US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

