US Bancorp DE Sells 12,201 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of STM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

