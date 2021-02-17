US Bancorp DE Sells 1,322 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,559,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,376.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,877 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

