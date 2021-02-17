US Bancorp DE Sells 1,529 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

