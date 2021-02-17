US Bancorp DE Sells 15,768 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,690. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

