US Bancorp DE Sells 2,307 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

