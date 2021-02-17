US Bancorp DE Sells 27,174 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 288,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

