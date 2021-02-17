US Bancorp DE Sells 3,542 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.