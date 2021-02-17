US Bancorp DE Sells 45,701 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,054 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 45,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Foot Locker worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

