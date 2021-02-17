US Bancorp DE Sells 870 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.41 and a 200-day moving average of $332.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

