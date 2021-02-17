US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of US Ecology worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

