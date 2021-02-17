US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 47,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,939. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

