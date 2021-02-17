USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,477. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

