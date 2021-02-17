USD Coin (USDC) One Day Volume Tops $2.14 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $7.29 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.38 or 0.03575282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,382,792,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,285,370,857 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

