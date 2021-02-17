USDJ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,841,135 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

