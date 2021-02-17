USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.49 million and $202.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00321033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00448999 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.57 or 0.85824377 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

