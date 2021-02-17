USDK Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. USDK has a market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $217.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

