USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $644,496.03 and $1,221.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,197.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.27 or 0.01370310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00469930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003719 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

