Utrust (UTK) Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $196.22 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

