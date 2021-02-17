V-ID Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00868014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.05135046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.