V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062222 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.70 or 0.00866107 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046389 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.09 or 0.04887136 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024604 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015845 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043478 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
