V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.70 or 0.00866107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.09 or 0.04887136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043478 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.