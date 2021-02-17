Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.59 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Vai has a total market cap of $183.59 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00059683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00275880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00417328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 183,563,266 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.