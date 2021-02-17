Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.38 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Vai has a total market cap of $183.42 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00318871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00081882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00074142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00449456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.49 or 0.86004563 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 183,230,972 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.