Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Valero Energy worth $125,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,231.26, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

