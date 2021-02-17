Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.54. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 54,489 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

