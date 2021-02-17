Validity (VAL) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $8.79 million and $431,684.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,238,109 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,214 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

