Vallourec S.A. (VK.PA) (EPA:VK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Vallourec S.A. (VK.PA) (EPA:VK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.30 ($27.41) and traded as high as €31.70 ($37.29). Vallourec S.A. (VK.PA) shares last traded at €30.75 ($36.17), with a volume of 384,079 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.30.

Vallourec S.A. (VK.PA) Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

