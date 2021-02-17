Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 341.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,238.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

