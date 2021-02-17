Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.00-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.156-3.301 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $157.47. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

