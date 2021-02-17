Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.85 ($0.49). Approximately 16,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 91,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £40.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.46.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

