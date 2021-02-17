VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Up 0.7%

VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.27. 3,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,202,000.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.