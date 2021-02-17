Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18,272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.