Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 123,816.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 371,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 371,449 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 97,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.