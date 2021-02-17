Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

