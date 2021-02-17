Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.69. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.77. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

