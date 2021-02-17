Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,594. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

