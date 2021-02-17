Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,673. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

