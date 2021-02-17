Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT stock opened at $228.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.