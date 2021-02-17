Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.29. 12,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $219.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

