Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.40. 140,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

